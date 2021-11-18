Francisco Ortega

Francisco Ortega, a partner at the ScottHulse law firm, was a featured speaker and member of the course planning committee for a CLE course, “Handling Your First (or Next) Removal or Remand” with the State Bar of Texas. Ortega spoke on the removal process from state to federal court. He is a shareholder and member of the firm’s board of directors, and his practice focuses on litigation, appeals, and labor and employment law.

