Francisco Ortega, a partner at the ScottHulse law firm, was a featured speaker and member of the course planning committee for a CLE course, “Handling Your First (or Next) Removal or Remand” with the State Bar of Texas. Ortega spoke on the removal process from state to federal court. He is a shareholder and member of the firm’s board of directors, and his practice focuses on litigation, appeals, and labor and employment law.
ScottHulse attorney featured speaker
- By El Paso Inc. staff
