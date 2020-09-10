SBNG Certified Public Accountants has announced several promotions. Yadira Castellanos has been promoted to small-business accounting supervisor. Castellanos has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Texas at El Paso and has been with the firm since 2017. Marissa de la Rosa and Andres Martinez have been promoted to audit and assurance seniors. De la Rosa has a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and a master’s from UTEP. She has been with the firm since 2017. Martinez has a master’s from UTEP and has been with the firm since 2018. Arthur Gomez has been promoted to tax senior. Gomez has a bachelor’s from NMSU and a master’s from UTEP. He has been with the firm since 2017. Edica Sanchez was promoted to small-business accounting senior. She has a bachelor’s from NMSU and has been with the firm since 2018.
