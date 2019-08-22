The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Dante Acosta the new director of the SBA El Paso District Office, which encompasses the West Texas counties of El Paso, Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Loving, Reeves, Terrell, Pecos and Presidio. Most recently, Acosta served as mayor pro tempore on the Santa Clarita City Council in California and as the state assemblyman for California’s 38th District. Acosta has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including management positions at Dean Witter, Wells Fargo, Prudential Financial and ING Financial Services.
hot