Saucedo

David Saucedo

 Photo provided by David Saucedo

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed David Saucedo to the Texas Board of Nursing through Jan. 31, 2027. The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students and standards of professional conduct for license holders. It also prescribes requirements and standards for course studies in nursing. Saucedo has served as board vice president and chaired the Eligibility and Discipline Committee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.