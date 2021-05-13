The Santa Teresa Port of Entry has been approved to process both the importation and exportation of hazardous materials. Products that are classified as hazmat are required to cross through a certified port of entry that complies with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. The port of entry established a mobile containment unit that is designed to detect and isolate the release of any hazardous materials. The only other port of entry with the certification in the region is the Ysleta Port of Entry.

