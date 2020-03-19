The Santa Teresa Charitable Foundation has donated $1,610 to Riverside Elementary’s fifth grade students. The donation will be used for field trips to New Mexico State University this spring.
Santa Teresa Charitable Foundation makes donation
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
