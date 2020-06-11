The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, awarded its 2020 Sylvia Hopp San Elizario College Scholarship to graduating senior Jocelyn Torres. The Sylvia Hopp Scholarship Fund was established in 2017 to honor former San Elizario ISD superintendent Sylvia Hopp’s contributions to improving educational attainment in El Paso. It will award a total of $20,000 in scholarships by 2025 to help graduating seniors from San Elizario High School. Jocelyn Torres, who received a $2,500 scholarship, was an officer for the National Honor Society, ranked tenth in her class and was a member of the Folklorico dance team and softball team. She plans to earn a degree in biology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and attend medical school.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.