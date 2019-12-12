With less than two weeks of bell ringing to go until Christmas, The Salvation Army in El Paso says this year’s Red Kettle Campaign is not on pace to reach its goal of $280,000. The campaign is the nonprofit’s primary fundraiser. “The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year,” said Maj. Floiran Estrada, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in El Paso. “We have currently raised $78,532 and are praying that the community will dig-deep in the remaining days of the season.”
hot