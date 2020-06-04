El Paso Electric (NYSE: EE) has agreed with Infrastructure Investments Fund to extend the closing date for the sale of the utility to Sept. 1. IIF, a private fund advised by financial giant JPMorgan, is acquiring El Paso Electric in a $4.3 billion deal. The sale is pending final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year. El Paso Electric provides electricity to about 435,000 customers in the El Paso region and southern New Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.