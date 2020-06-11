Angela Saavedra, social media strategist at Barracuda PR, has earned a certificate in digital marketing strategies from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Saavedra also has a certification from the National Institute for Social Media and a degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Saavedra earns digital marketing certification
- El Paso Inc. staff
