Ronald McDonald House Charities has received $5,000 from the Hightower Foundation and $4,500 from the Junior League of El Paso. The funds will be used for the nonprofit’s Courtesy Cart Program, which delivers snacks, beverages and toys to patients at The Hospitals of Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso and Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. The Stern Foundation also donated $4,300 for the Ronald McDonald House’s COVID Protection Program.

