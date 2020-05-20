Rick Francis2.jpg

Rick Francis

El Paso businessman Rick Francis was recently appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Composed of representatives from financial institutions in the 11th District, the council is part of a Fed initiative to improve communication with community bankers. Francis is chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank Holding Company Inc. and of WestStar

