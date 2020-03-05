The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is seeking to fill 125 positions through a hiring event March 10-11. The event will be held at the newly restored historic hotel, 106 W. Mills, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on March 10, and 6-10 a.m. on March 11. Work on the 130-room historic hotel is nearing completion after several years and millions of dollars in renovations on the historic property, which was the first high-rise in Conrad Hilton’s hotel empire when it was built in the early 1900s. It has been restored by El Paso businessman Paul Foster’s Mills Plaza Properties. There are openings in food and beverage, housekeeping, maintenance, front office, management and sales. Apply online at HershaCareers.com.
Restored Plaza Hotel hiring 125 people ahead of opening
Latest News
