The Freedom of Information Foundation has named state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, Lawmaker of the Year. The foundation highlighted Moody’s work during the 86th Legislative Session to close loopholes in the public information act and protect the free speech rights of Texans. His most significant contribution, the foundation said, was H.B. 147, which was aimed at closing the “dead suspects” loophole that has been exploited to keep government records related to most deaths during police actions or while a person is in custody secret forever.
