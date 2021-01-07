The Texas Home Program and Under One Roof, a nonprofit established by the El Paso Apartment Association to provide support to El Paso County residents harmed by disasters, is providing rent relief for tenants in El Paso. Tenants with a household income at or below 80% of adjusted median family income and who have lost income due to COVID-19 can apply for up to six months of future rent relief. For more information and to apply, go online to EPAA.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.