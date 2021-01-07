The Texas Home Program and Under One Roof, a nonprofit established by the El Paso Apartment Association to provide support to El Paso County residents harmed by disasters, is providing rent relief for tenants in El Paso. Tenants with a household income at or below 80% of adjusted median family income and who have lost income due to COVID-19 can apply for up to six months of future rent relief. For more information and to apply, go online to EPAA.org.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunland Park anxious as Santa Teresa's bid to incorporate sent back to county
- Upscale fitness club, Kinective, opens on Westside
- El Paso tech startup secures $300,000 investment
- A tribute to Jim Gallagher
- Spec’s opens Kern Place store in former CVS
- Whispers
- 2020 in photos: A year like no other
- Foundations announce new board members
- Hunt consortium signs pre-development agreement
- Mt. Franklin Insurance makes acquisition
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Data shows 2020 was Europe's warmest year on record
- Outdoor hockey traditions under shadow of climate change
- James on this week's unrest: "We live in two Americas"
- A new year at Kapalua, the pursuit never ends for DeChambeau
- Police officer's death intensifies Capitol siege questions
- The Latest: China city offers cash for tip on test evaders
- Seychelles to start vaccinations with Chinese-made Sinopharm
- Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.