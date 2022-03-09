The merger of Colorado-based First Sun Capital Bancorp, the holding company of Sunflower Bank, and Texas-based Pioneer Bancshares, the holding company of Pioneer Bank, has been approved by regulators. The companies expect to close the transaction on April 1. Sunflower Bank is the anchor tenant of One San Jacinto Tower at 201 E. Main, the building in Downtown El Paso that bears the bank’s name. Following the merger, the combined company will operate under the FirstSun and Sunflower Bank trade names and will have more than $7 billion in assets.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.