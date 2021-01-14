The El Paso Small Business Development Center is offering the 12-week Spring 2021 Small Business Management Institute course, which provides those interested in opening a small business an opportunity to learn the skills and concepts needed to successfully do so and those who are already business owners with new perspectives and skillsets. Courses are held online Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 26 through April 22. A Small Business Management Certificate is awarded to each student who completes the entire series. Each participant writes a business plan and receives feedback. Before Jan. 22, the registration fee is $350 and after Jan. 22 is $375. For more information, go online to ElPasoSBDC.net or call 915-831-7742.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.