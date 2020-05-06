The Hospitals of Providence, El Paso’s largest health care network, is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients may help those hospitalized with severe cases of the coronavirus. Prospective donors must have had the virus. For more information, call (915) 242-6400. Also, University Medical Center, El Paso Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso are urging recovered patients to donate plasma “as a key weapon in the fight against the virus.” Blood provider Vitalant has launched a program to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease. For more information, call 866-287-5762.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.