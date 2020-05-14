Scott Walker.jpg

WestStar Title has named Scott Walker to its board of directors. Walker is executive vice president of El Paso-based real estate company Mimco, which has operations in more than 15 cities. He is a licensed real estate professional and shareholder with City Brokerage Services. Walker has served on several nonprofit boards, including The Center for Children and El Paso Youth Tennis Center, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.