EXIT Realty affiliated offices in El Paso have announced additions to their teams. EXIT West Realty, 299 Shadow Mountain, has added Eric Tomlinson, Carla McGee, Alfredo Silva and Suzy Snow. EXIT Realty Central, 5724 Trowbridge, added Sandra Cruz Guzman and Aiza Valtierra. EXIT Sunrise, 13650 Eastlake, added Lashundra Suttles, Chris Williams, Kristal Hernandez, Ruben Escobedo and Tricetan Wesley.

