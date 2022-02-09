Exit Realty affiliated offices in El Paso have announced the addition of several real estate agents to their teams. Jacob Myers has joined EXIT West Realty at 299 Shadow Mountain; Adriana Anaya has joined EXIT Elite Realty at 4860 Transmountain; Paul Reyes and Lluvia Guzman have joined EXIT Realty Central at 5724 Trowbridge; and Larisa Vargas has joined EXIT Sunrise Realty at 13650 Eastlake.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.