Exit Realty affiliated offices in El Paso have announced the addition of several real estate agents to their teams. Dan Jacquez, Josh Bell, Laura Alvarado and Susana Gomez have joined Exit West Realty at 299 Shadow Mountain. Homar Niestas and Kyle Cooper have joined Exit Realty Central at 5724 Trowbridge. And Ana Dorador, Charles Nichols, Polly Lewis and Veronica Alarcon have joined Exit Sunrise Realty at 13650 Eastlake.
hot
Real estate agents join Exit Reality
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Locally owned wholesale grocery opens new store this week
- New owners invest in 100-year-old bodega in Central El Paso
- Texas Nurse Practitioners recognizes El Pasoan
- Chalk The Block
- Border Eats on Wheels: Grama Coco
- Festival of Chariots to celebrate Indian food, music, culture
- Whispers
- El Paso businessman Gerald Rubin honored by CCIM
- Work begins on Mexican American Cultural Center in Downtown El Paso
- Downtown Management District names four to its board
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Swiss-backed project aims to avert new 'Cold War' in science
- Security forces vote in Iraq's general election
- Danish police confiscate luxury sports car caught speeding
- Adele has no other artists on new album
- Jesy Nelson drops debut solo single Boyz
- Why Kristen Stewart felt 'disloyal' playing Princess Diana
- Denis Villeneuve 'flirted with disaster' making Blade Runner 2049
- Nobel panel to announce 2021 peace prize
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.