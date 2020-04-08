In less than 24 hours of receiving a call for help from New York City, Raytheon teams in New Mexico and Texas, including El Paso, gathered 2,000 Tyvek suits, loaded them on a plane bound for New York and delivered them where they were needed most. The New York City Police Department needed protective equipment in their battle against COVID-19, and first responders needed full-body protective suits. Raytheon keeps personal protective equipment on-hand that it didn’t immediately need.

