Desiree Rios has joined Raymond James & Associates as a senior client service associate. She is affiliated with the Triple Point Wealth Management Team of Raymond James in El Paso, which is led by Selina Holguin-Lucero and Michael Velarde. An El Paso native, Desiree graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and was previously with Wells Fargo where she began her career in the financial services industry in 2018.
Raymond James adds senior client service associate in El Paso
- By El Paso Inc. staff
