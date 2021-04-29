Robredo

Norma Robredo has joined Raymond James & Associates at 4503 N. Mesa. Robredo has more than 11 years of experience in financial services, as well as more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently, she worked for Wells Fargo as a financial advisor. An El Paso native, Robredo enjoys cooking, baking, gardening, travel, theater and movies, according to a news release. She has two children – Kristian, a graphic designer, and Victoria, a theater major pursuing her career in Hollywood, California – as well as three cats Oliver, Boo and Flower.

