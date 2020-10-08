Mayor Dee Margo has appointed Gina Roe-Davis, CEO of Rave Marketing & Events, to the Greater El Paso Civic, Convention and Tourism Advisory Board. The board serves with full supervisory power over promotion of tourism and conventions, overseeing operations of the El Paso Convention Center. Rave is based in El Paso but manages events all over the United States, including Las Vegas, Nashville, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Rave Marketing & Events CEO appointed to board
- El Paso Inc. staff
Rave Marketing & Events CEO appointed to board
