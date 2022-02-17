Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has donated $5,512 to the El Paso Humane Society. In 2021, the nonprofit provided shelter and medical care to 1,806 dogs and cats, found “fur-ever” homes for 1,698 shelter animals, and provided foster care for 1,335 puppies, kittens and animals with special needs. Named for founder Todd Graves’ Labrador retriever, Raising Cane’s has a yearly tradition of selling plush puppies to raise money for local animal shelters. This year, the chain will donate more than $600,000 to pet nonprofits across the country.

