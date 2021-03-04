Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has donated $1,897 to the Humane Society of El Paso. The restaurant says it selected the 70-year-old nonprofit because it is the oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter in El Paso County. The donation will help ensure the health and well-being of the animals at the shelter by providing them with spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchips and routine medical care. Named after founder Todd Graves’ Labrador retriever, Raising Cane’s has a yearly tradition of selling limited-edition plush puppies to raise money for local animal shelters. It has donated more than $850,000 so far.
Raising Cane’s donates to Humane Society
- El Paso Inc. staff
- Updated
