Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has donated $1,897 to the Humane Society of El Paso. The restaurant says it selected the 70-year-old nonprofit because it is the oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter in El Paso County. The donation will help ensure the health and well-being of the animals at the shelter by providing them with spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchips and routine medical care. Named after founder Todd Graves’ Labrador retriever, Raising Cane’s has a yearly tradition of selling limited-edition plush puppies to raise money for local animal shelters. It has donated more than $850,000 so far.

