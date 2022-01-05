The board of directors of Radford School has named Robert Alan Marsh, a former administrator with the El Paso Independent School District, executive director of the private K-12 campus in Central El Paso. Marsh began his career as a 7th-grade teacher and coach in 1992. He later was an assistant principal and principal, retiring from EPISD in 2021. He has a master’s degree in education from Sul Ross State University.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.