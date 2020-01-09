El Paso natives Christopher Lechuga and Sarah Medrano have joined The Raben Group’s Texas office. Lechuga, a director in the media & communications practice area, previously spent four years as a senior communications specialist for the Ysleta Independent School District. He has a master’s degree in business administration from UTEP. Medrano, an associate in the firm, was most recently a client solutions associate with Gerson Lehrman Group in Austin. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University. The Raben Group is a national public policy and strategic communications firm.
hot