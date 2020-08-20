Martinez

The Raben Group, a national public policy and strategic communications firm, has announced that Ileana Martínez has joined the firm’s Texas office. Martínez, an El Paso native, joins the firm as a senior associate in the media and communications practice area. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from New Mexico State University and was previously the chief marketing and communications officer for Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest. The Raben Group’s office in El Paso is supported by four full-time staff and a consultant. It was opened five years ago by El Paso native Laura Rodriguez and Scott Heidegger.

