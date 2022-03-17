Stefanie Block Uribarri has been appointed to the Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water. She is the manager of Pearl Properties, a real estate investment and management company. Block Uribarri succeeds Chris Antcliff, who served on the board for eight years, in the consumer and citizen advocacy role. She has served on several boards, including those of the El Paso Apartment Association and Texas Apartment Association, as well as on the city’s Building and Standards Commission. The Public Service Board consists of the El Paso mayor and six board members appointed by City Council.
Public Service Board welcomes new member
- By El Paso Inc. staff
