Stefanie Block Uribarri

Stefanie Block Uribarri

Stefanie Block Uribarri has been appointed to the Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water. She is the manager of Pearl Properties, a real estate investment and management company. Block Uribarri succeeds Chris Antcliff, who served on the board for eight years, in the consumer and citizen advocacy role. She has served on several boards, including those of the El Paso Apartment Association and Texas Apartment Association, as well as on the city’s Building and Standards Commission. The Public Service Board consists of the El Paso mayor and six board members appointed by City Council.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.