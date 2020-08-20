The Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water, has elected officers for 2020. Dr. Kristina Mena was elected as chair of the board. Mena is regional dean of the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston School of Public Health’s El Paso campus. Dr. Ivonne Santiago was elected vice-chair. Santiago is a clinical professor at the College of Engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso. Terri Garcia was elected secretary-treasurer. Garcia has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.