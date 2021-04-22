Lisa Saenz has joined the Public Service Board, which oversees El Paso Water. Saenz is a certified public accountant and the executive vice president and chief financial officer of WestStar Bank. She will fill the financial management role left vacant by Terri Garcia, who served two four-year terms. Saenz is also the board chair of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.

