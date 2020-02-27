Prudential is looking to hire more veterans and their spouses. The financial firm employs 188 local veterans and 77 spouses in El Paso, and is working with Workforce Opportunity Services to grow that number. WOS recruits, educates and trains high-potential workers, with the goal of long-term employment. The program has 15 open positions. For more information, go online to wforce.org.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals of Providence reopens specialty hospital
- Pancho Villa’s stash house
- Inside the restoration of one of El Paso's most iconic buildings: Trost's Plaza Hotel
- Two East Coast firms jump into El Paso market
- District attorney candidates call for better justice
- El Paso’s first Lush store opens at Cielo Vista Mall
- New state-of-the-art Beaumont finished
- 2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees
- One of El Paso's tallest towers getting new anchor tenant, sign
- Nightclub DJs do it for the music – and lotsa laughs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- El Paso bank executive appointed to Dallas Fed council
- EPCC VP elected to board
- Kimberly LaBree named Young Engineer of the Year
- Texas Tech El Paso marketing and communications team recognized
- El Paso County approves first healthy food grants
- Grant for Downtown mural approved
- Prudential expands employment program
- UTEP, Texas Tech El Paso increase opportunities for collaboration