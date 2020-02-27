Prudential is looking to hire more veterans and their spouses. The financial firm employs 188 local veterans and 77 spouses in El Paso, and is working with Workforce Opportunity Services to grow that number. WOS recruits, educates and trains high-potential workers, with the goal of long-term employment. The program has 15 open positions. For more information, go online to wforce.org.

