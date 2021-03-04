The Texas Department of State and Health Services has awarded the Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus the Level IV Maternal Care Center designation, the highest possible. The designation is awarded to hospitals that provide comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients – from those with low-risk conditions to the most complex medical, surgical and obstetrical conditions. Memorial hospital also has the Level IV designation for its neonatal intensive care unit.

