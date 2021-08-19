Texas Mutual has awarded $25,000 to Project Vida to enhance its early childhood development program. The award will help the nonprofit update its curriculum materials, educational toys and staffing to meet recently increased standards for Texas Rising Star certification. Project Vida’s program has met 4-Star certification, the highest possible, for the past 20 years. Bank of America has awarded the nonprofit $16,667 for its Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program, which supports economic development in El Paso’s microbusiness sector.

