Project Vida has received more than $155,000 from several organizations to support its community programs. They are: the John G. & Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation, $5,000; Wells Fargo, $90,000; Bank of America, $7,500; Hunt Family Foundation, $15,000; BBVA Compass Bank, $3,250; WestStar Bank, $10,000; El Paso Electric, $10,000; Eva Longoria Foundation, $5,000; Best Buy, $5,000; Twin Cities Public Television in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education, $5,000; and Sesame Street in Communities, Centene Charitable Foundation, Lucy Delgado Fund and Healthy Americas Foundation in partnership with National Alliance for Hispanic Health, $5,000.
