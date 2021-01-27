The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Public Health Services, Office of Population Affairs, and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission have awarded Project Vida two grants. The nonprofit will receive $4,294,959 from the U.S. Public Service to continue strengthening school-based support systems encouraging student access to health care to curb unplanned teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections and HIV. Project Vida is also receiving $461,456 from Texas Health and Human Services to extend mental health services to an additional 500 students, adding to the 596 students Project Vida currently serves with school-based mental health care.
