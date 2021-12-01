The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded $500,000 over two years to Project Vida Health Center. The grant supports a bilingual psychiatric residency program in El Paso that will create linguistically and culturally prepared psychiatrists to meet the needs of populations along the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as other majority Hispanic communities. Project Vida expects the first class to enter the program in 2024. It is a collaborative effort among many local organizations, including Aliviane, El Paso Child Guidance Center, Emergence Health Network and Family Service of El Paso. A sister agency of Project Vida, P. V. Community Development Corporation, recently received $30,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help complete a 30-unit affordable housing complex on the Westside for low-income families. The Santiago Apartments are off Interstate 10 at Artcraft and Santiago Street.

