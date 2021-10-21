El Paso nonprofit Project Bravo has received more than $6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help El Pasoans who can’t afford to pay their utility bills. Eligible low-income households are encouraged to apply on or before Nov. 12. Applications take two to three weeks to process. Those who qualify can receive the benefit to the end of 2021, with a maximum household benefit of $1,600 for gas/electric payments and up to $1,000 for water payments.

