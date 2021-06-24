Progress321, a nonprofit leadership group for El Paso professionals, has announced its 2021-22 officers and board of directors. The officers are: J.J. Childress with Microsoft, president; Gracie Viramontes with Emajj Public Relations & Marketing, vice president; Ruben Ahedo with Freightwell, treasurer; Chris Honsaker with Hunt Companies, secretary; Kathrin Berg with the El Paso Community Foundation, admin VP; and Jessica Herrera with the city of El Paso, past president. The directors are: Benjamin Arriola, Southwest University; Melissa Bobina, Ghostlight Creative; Miranda Diaz, city of El Paso; Johnny Escalante, J & K Present; Valerie Garcia, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center; Gabe Gonzalez, Broaddus & Associates; Ale Montalvo, El Paso Electric; Mario Porras, El Paso Community Foundation; Elisa Samaniego, Kemp Smith Law; Emma Schwartz, MCA Foundation; Analisa Silverstein, Hello Amigo; Daniel Vazquez, GECU; and Leyla Zeidan Safa, Moms on Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.