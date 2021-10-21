The New Mexico Higher Education Department has reached an agreement with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to provide out-of-state tuition assistance to two New Mexico residents attending the Hunt School of Dental Medicine in El Paso. The agency announced it will cover the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition for two students from New Mexico to attend the school in Texas. The funds will cover up to $20,000 in tuition per student. Before the Hunt School of Dental Medicine opened in the summer of 2021, the closest doctorate-level dental schools New Mexico students could attend were in Mesa, Arizona, and Aurora, Colorado.

