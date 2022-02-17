Claudia Ureno-Olivas

The Ysleta Independent School District has named Claudia Ureño-Olivas principal of the new Riverside Elementary School, which is under construction and set to open its doors to students in August. Ureño-Olivas, who is the principal at Ascarate Elementary School, starts at Riverside Elementary School in July. She began her career in 1999 as a bilingual education teacher in the Clint Independent School District and joined YISD in 2006 as a bilingual coordinator. She earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.

