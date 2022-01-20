PNC Financial Services Group has announced its El Paso leadership team. One of the nation’s largest banks, PNC completed its acquisition of the U.S. banking business of Spain’s BBVA in June, an $11.6 billion deal. Its El Paso team includes Steve Kontoulis, senior vice president, commercial banking relationship manager; Ruben Torres, senior vice president, commercial banking relationship manager; and Federico Esquivel, who is senior vice president, international market leader for PNC Private Bank. They support the bank’s El Paso market executive, Hector Villegas. Kontoulis has 17 years of experience in the industry and, most recently, was a commercial relationship manager with BBVA USA. He serves on the Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center board and has an MBA from Northern Arizona University. Torres has 15 years of experience in the industry. He serves on the board of the El Paso Downtown Management District and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Esquivel has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including 14 years as the market’s international wealth lead for BBVA USA. He has a master’s degree from Yale University and MBA from Columbia University.

