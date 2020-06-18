Plastic Molding Technology Inc. designed and manufactured 1,400 custom mask straps to donate to health workers at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. PMT worked with El Paso-based Great Southwest Tool, which donated its time and materials to fabricate the mold for the strap. Amco Polymers and Plastic Plus and Clariant also made material donations. PMT is now working on mask straps it will donate to University Medical Center of El Paso.

