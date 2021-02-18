Guerrero

Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park has hired Sabrina Guerrero as director of sales and marketing. Guerrero has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has worked at various hotels, including Hyatt Regency Los Angeles. Most recently, she was director of sales, marketing and events for Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Opened in June 2020, Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is a newly restored, 130-room architectural landmark in Downtown El Paso.

