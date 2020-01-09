Hersha Hospitality Management has named Andrés Padilla executive chef of The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in Downtown El Paso. Padilla, who has more than 15 years of culinary experience, will oversee all food and beverage experiences for the 130-room property. Set to open in early 2020, the 19-floor boutique hotel will include two restaurants – Ámbar Restaurante, which will serve wood-fired modern Mexican cuisine, and La Perla, which will feature seafood. The long-vacant building is being restored by Paul Foster’s Mills Plaza Properties. A Chicago native, Padilla was culinary director for Frontera Restaurants, chef Rick Bayless’ culinary group. While at Topolobampo in Chicago, he received and maintained a Michelin star.
