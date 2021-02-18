Dr. Shawn Diamond has joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso as a specialist in plastic, hand, microvascular and reconstructive surgery. Diamond is an assistant professor in the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Surgery/Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and is director of the limb restoration program at TTUHSC El Paso. He is also working with other surgical specialists to develop a brachial plexus birth injury clinic, the first of its kind in the region, according to a news release. Diamond has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of California, Los Angeles and received his doctorate of medicine from Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University. He completed his general surgery residency in Santa Barbara, California, and is certified by the American Board of Surgery. Diamond joined the Harvard Medical School plastic surgery residency program and was awarded the Resident Teacher of the Year Award in 2019. He completed subspecialty hand and microsurgery training in the combined orthopedic and plastic surgery fellowship program at the University of California, Irvine.
Plastic surgeon joins TTUHSC El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians
- El Paso Inc. staff
Updated
