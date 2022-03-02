Pizza Properties Inc., which operates 48 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants in Texas and New Mexico, has named John Hjalmquist its new CEO. He succeeds Kirk Robison, who will continue to hold the title of chairman. Hijalmquist joined Pizza Properties in 1984, and, most recently, was president and chief operating officer. Pizza Properties is the chain’s largest franchisee. Hjalmquist is also president and CEO of Lone Star Apple, which owns and operates 10 Applebee’s restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces. The company also owns and operates Boss Tenders, Dogs and Custard, which has eight locations in El Paso. Hjalmquist is a member of the University of Texas at El Paso Business Advisory Council and The Borderplex Alliance Board of Directors. He is the immediate past chair of the UMC/El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. A CPA, Hjalmquist graduated from UTEP in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Pizza Properties has two new Peter Piper Pizza restaurants under development in El Paso and two new locations planned for San Antonio.
Pizza Properties names new chief executive
- By El Paso Inc. staff
Pizza Properties names new chief executive
